Birth of her daughter reunites Boston Marathon bombing survivor with the nurse who cared for her after the attack

(CNN) Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jacqui Webb was greeted by a familiar face after giving birth to her daughter, Ella, last month -- one of the nurses who cared for her after the 2013 attack.

She can't say enough good things about the quality of care she got following her injury.

"I thank my lucky stars every day that I was brought to that hospital," Webb said. "And I think when I walked out of there, eight years ago, I said, if I ever had a baby, I'll be back at that hospital."

Webb was due to give birth on August 29, but had scheduled a cesarean section on August 22 in hopes of avoiding the stress of being rushed to the hospital. She went into labor a day early, so her surgery was pushed up.

