Dominic Raab removed as UK foreign secretary in Johnson cabinet reshuffle

(CNN) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reshuffled his cabinet, moving Dominic Raab from the post of foreign secretary to those of deputy prime minister and justice secretary, Downing Street announced Wednesday.

Raab, who was widely criticized for his handling of the UK withdrawal from Afghanistan, was also named lord chancellor in the reshuffle at the top of Johnson's government.

The former foreign secretary was on holiday in Greece as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. He faced demands for his resignation after it emerged that not long before the fall of Kabul, he asked a deputy to handle an urgent call with the Afghan foreign minister regarding the evacuation of interpreters who had worked with British armed forces. The call never happened.

Raab said he was not considering his position, but he did admit that "with the benefit of hindsight" he would not have gone on holiday as the Taliban advanced on Kabul.

He also refuted claims that he had been seen relaxing on the beach on the day the Afghan capital fell.

Read More