Pique admits 'we are who we are' as Barça trounced by Bayern at Camp Nou

Barcelona (CNN) Barcelona's first defeat of the post-Lionel Messi era was inflicted in devastating fashion as Bayern Munich sauntered to a 3-0 victory at the Camp Nou.

Failing to register a single shot on target in their first Champions League match without their Argentine talisman, Barcelona was swept aside by the German champions.

Optimists may point to the fact that the score line was an improvement on that infamous 8-2 quarter-final mauling suffered to Bayern last year, but even if that result marked a crisis point of this new age Barça, then the club are still very much amongst the rubble.

Thomas Muller's deflected strike for the opener was an unfortunate way to fall behind, but the gulf in class between the two sides was evident throughout.

Had it not been for goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Bayern may well have gotten close to last year's crushing scoreline, though even his heroics could not prevent the irrepressible Robert Lewandowski from scoring a brace that took his total Champions League tally to 75.

Read More