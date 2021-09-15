CNN —

Madewell — a brand we love for its jeans, jumpsuits and cute dresses — has just launched a line that’ll delight anyone who hates dealing with the dreaded “waist gap” (*raises hand*). Beginning today, the brand’s “Curvy Shop” features a ton of styles that are made for hourglass shapes, eliminating the need to size up so bottoms fit through the hips and thighs, while still feeling snug at the waist.

The new designs, which go beyond just denim for the first time, feature contoured waistbands that are a little narrower than usual, longer rises designed for a little more booty and some extra room in the hips and thighs. Everything in the collection is also designed in your regular size — it’s just made for curves — so it takes the guesswork out of buying, too.

The 70-plus-item Curvy Collection features essentials (in both so-called “standard” and “plus” sizing) like jeans and leggings, as well as military-inspired jumpsuits, and (finally!) denim miniskirts that won’t wiggle up your hips. Shop some of our favorite picks below to end that wardrobe angst, but do it fast, because the collection’s current supply is already selling out.

The Curvy Perfect Vintage Jean in Fitzgerald Wash ($98; madewell.com)

Madewell The Curvy Perfect Vintage Jean in Fitzgerald Wash

These ‘90s “Mom jeans” are made to fit you just right through the hips and butt while feeling snug around your waist. With a vintage wash and slightly cropped ankle, they’ll pair just as great with sneakers now as they will with ankle boots later this fall. Other washes are available if you’re not into the light wash (the Lunar wash is great, too). The style comes in sizes 23 through 37 — as well as plus sizes from 14W to 28W — and is only available online, so snag ‘em while you can.

Plus Curvy Griff Tapered Fatigue Pants ($88; madewell.com)

Madewell Plus Curvy Griff Tapered Fatigue Pants

These go-with-everything trousers feature the fit you love from the Curvy Collection, with a longer rise to accommodate rounder bums and hourglass shapes. The legs taper gradually too, so you have a fit that looks great cuffed over your favorite pair of Doc Martens in the fall or that hit right at the top of your everyday sneakers. Right now, it’s available in sizes 23 through 33.

Curvy MWL Breeze Skinny Joggers ($65; madewell.com)

Madewell Curvy MWL Breeze Skinny Joggers

Joggers are great and all, but getting the right hip-to-waist ratio can be an exercise in patience. These comfy sweats are cozy for fall weather and come in staple colors like black, olive and gray — a shade for every T-shirt and sweatshirt in your drawers.

Curvy Tapered Huston Pull-On Crop Pants in Corduroy ($85; madewell.com)

Madewell Curvy Tapered Huston Pull-On Crop Pants in Corduroy

It’s officially getting to be corduroy season, and these pull-on pants couldn’t be comfier for working from home, heading into the office or meeting up with friends on the weekends. They come in sizes XXS to XXL — and in shades of sage and rusted red, you can get a pair to go with all of your favorite sweaters.

Curvy Rigid Denim High-Waist Straight Mini Skirt in Berridge Wash ($69.50; madewell.com)

Madewell Curvy Rigid Denim High-Waist Straight Mini Skirt in Berridge Wash

Finally, a miniskirt that won’t ride up to your boobs every five steps. Wear it bare-legged while the weather’s nice, or throw it on with tights and a chunky knit for cooler temps. It’s made from 100% non-stretch cotton with a narrower waist compared to the hips.

Curvy High-Rise Bootcut Jeans in Lindale Wash ($128; madewell.com)

Madewell Curvy High-Rise Bootcut Jeans in Lindale Wash

Looser jeans are back, baby, and these bootcut ones hit all the fall trends with a bulls-eye. This denim features a narrower waist complete with a contoured waistband and a few extra inches on the hips and thighs for a perfect fit. The high rise gives you a chance to take summer’s crop tops into fall, too — all you need is a cozy cardigan to top it off.

Curvy Slim Demi-Boot Jeans in Enright Wash ($128; madwell.com)

Madewell Curvy Slim Demi-Boot Jeans in Enright Wash

A high waist starts these jeans and an ankle-height hem finishes them off. The fabric is made with hemp that’s eco-friendly (and super soft), and the little flare at the bottom is flattering for hourglass figures. And for those of us who like to feel a little swaddled by our jeans, there’s a little rigidity that feels just right.

Curvy Tie-Waist Military Jumpsuit ($138; madewell.com)

Madewell Curvy Tie-Waist Military Jumpsuit

Finding jumpsuits can truly be frustrating for those with hourglass shapes, but this incredibly cute one is full of promise with more room in the hips and a tie that highlights the waist.

Plus Curvy MWL Form High-Rise 23-inch Leggings ($65; madewell.com)

Madewell Plus Curvy MWL Form High-Rise 23-inch Leggings

Yes, the Curvy Collection is here for your workouts, too. Whether you’re bending over to pick up your kid’s toys or knocking out some squats in the gym, these completely opaque compressive leggings are also moisture-wicking and have flatlock seams that won’t cause chafing. There’s some eco-cred with these too: They’re made from 82% recycled nylon.

Curvy Cali Demi-Boot Jeans in Larkspur Wash: TENCEL Denim Edition ($128; madwell.com)

Madewell Curvy Cali Demi-Boot Jeans in Larkspur Wash: TENCEL Denim Edition

With a curvy fit for sizes 23 through 37 — including plus, petite, standard and tall permutations — these cropped jeans are great if you want to flirt with the return of bootcut jeans without totally diving in. The Tencel lyocell is super soft, too, so they’re the next best thing to joggers when the occasion calls for jeans.