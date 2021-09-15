CNN —

Bearaby’s chunky-knit weighted blankets have been keeping customers both warm and a lot less stressed during the pandemic. Now, just in time for cozy season, the brand is launching its Tree Napper blanket in fall-ready colorways that will make your sofa or bed extra-cozy as temperatures start to drop. They launch today, September 15, so you can get ahead for autumn ASAP. Consider it your invitation to take up a siesta habit.

The Tree Napper (starting at $269; bearaby.com)

Bearaby The Tree Napper

The new colors include Maple, Mahogany, Cocoa, Driftwood and Ironbark — warm shades of oatmeal, mustard, burgundy, a light brown and rich light blue, respectively.

The Tree Napper is made from sustainable natural eucalyptus fibers that are a particularly great fit for hot sleepers: The blanket will keep your temperature super-comfortable for sleeping, thanks to the cooling properties of its material. The weighted aspect of it, meanwhile, has been shown to reduce cortisol (stress!) and increase melatonin (sleep!) and serotonin (happiness!), and the weight (your choice of 15, 20 or 25 pounds) is evenly distributed across the knit of the material for maximum benefit.

Some of Bearaby’s waitlists have reached up to 80,000 people, so don’t nod off and miss scooping up a cozy weighted blanket before chilly autumn winds start to blow.