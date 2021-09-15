(CNN) Drag culture's far-reaching influence on society was affirmed on Wednesday, when Australian entomologists announced they have named a fly species after RuPaul -- the titan of drag queens.

The soldier fly, whose Latin name is Opaluma rupaul, is adorned with bold rainbow colors and is bound to catch the attention of anyone that comes across it -- much like the drag icon herself.

Bryan Lessard -- also known as "Bry the Fly Guy" in scientific circles -- of Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), is responsible for naming the species and he says there were myriad reasons why he chose the moniker.

"I'd been watching a lot of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' when I was examining the specimen under the microscope, so it was on my mind!" Lessard told CNN. "And I really wanted to give this group of flies a memorable name because it needs the attention -- the first specimen of this RuPaul fly was collected over a hundred years ago and sat neglected in a museum collection until someone with the knowledge of that group came along to name and document them."

Many of the 13 new soldier flies Lessard named are from areas affected by Australia's devastating 2019-2020 bushfires -- which is part of the reason he wanted to give at least one of them a name no one would forget.

