Most in the developed world think the US is doing a bad job on climate, Pew poll finds

(CNN) Despite efforts from President Joe Biden to turn the United States into a global climate leader, most people in the advanced world don't think the US is doing a good job on the issue, and China is doing even worse, a new poll by the Pew Research Center published Tuesday shows.

The poll , of more than 18,000 people in 17 developed economies, offers a detailed snapshot into concerns around the climate crisis. It comes as the US Congress is debating a massive spending bill with provisions to slash fossil-fuel emissions, and less than two months before the United Nations-brokered climate talks begin in Glasgow.

Respondents expressed serious doubts that international climate efforts would effectively address the magnitude of the climate crisis -- 52% of respondents lacked confidence a multilateral response would be successful, while 46% were optimistic that nations could respond by cooperating.

But the poll also suggested a growing awareness of the impacts of climate change, with 72% of respondents concerned that the climate crisis would personally harm them at some point during their lifetimes. In addition, 80% said they were willing to make personal sacrifices, or change their behavior, to address the crisis.

Jacob Poushter, Pew's associate director of research and one of the authors of the report, said while concerns around climate had grown since the center's last survey in 2015, it was still a polarizing issue in some parts of the advanced world.

