Ancient spider caring for her offspring is trapped in 99 million-year-old amber

(CNN) Nothing gets between a fiercely protective mother spider and her children. Dripping tree resin trapped adult female spiders and baby spiderlings about 99 million years ago, forever showcasing the maternal care exhibited by these arthropods, according to new research.

The Lagonomegopidae family of spiders is now extinct, but spiders have a long history and first appeared during the Carboniferous period between 359 to 299 million years ago.

The fossilized Burmese amber pieces tell two different stories. A study detailing the observations of the amber specimens published Tuesday in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences

One "shows a female lagonomegopid spider clutching an egg sac containing eggs about to hatch (you can see the little pre-hatchlings within the egg sac)," said study author Paul Selden, the Gulf-Hedberg Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of Kansas, in an email. "This is exactly how a living female spider which is nestled in a crevice in tree bark would look (in this case, right before being swamped with tree resin)."

This illustration shows a female lagonomegopid spider guarding her egg sac in a Cretaceous forest.

Other pieces of amber show a group of tiny spiderlings that had just hatched. This shows that a female lagonomegopid spider guarded her egg sac from harm. Once the spiderlings hatched, they stayed together and were guarded by their mother -- as evidenced by the Lagonomegopidae leg fragments from the same piece of amber.

