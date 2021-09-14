Oldest known living WWII veteran celebrates his 112th birthday

(CNN) The oldest known living World War II veteran celebrated his 112th birthday with a socially distanced, drive-by celebration at his home in New Orleans Sunday.

According to a statement from the National WWII Museum, Lawrence Brooks was honored on his birthday, September 12, with a Jeep parade, cake, and performances from the Museum's "Victory Belles" as well as other local musicians.

Brooks served in the predominantly African American 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and the Philippians during the war, the statement says. He is the father of five children and five stepchildren.

