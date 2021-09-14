NBA players will not need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of new season, source says

(CNN) When the new NBA season begins October 19, players will not have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to play, a source with knowledge of negotiations between the league and the players' union told CNN on Tuesday.

The source told CNN that unless something completely unforeseen happens during the talks over health and safety protocols, mandated Covid-19 vaccinations will not happen.

CNN has reached out to the NBA and the union, the National Basketball Players Association, for comment but has not heard back.

No major professional sports league in the United States has required its players to be vaccinated.

