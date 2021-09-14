The Golden Ray cargo ship capsized because of inaccurate stability calculations, the NTSB finds

Atlanta (CNN) The capsizing of the Golden Ray cargo ship off the Georgia coast two years ago, which resulted in more than $200 million in damage, was caused by incorrect calculations about the vessel's stability, the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday.

The bow section of the Golden Ray, with some of the vehicles still onboard, waits to be towed to a scrapyard on December 1, 2020.

The Golden Ray was carrying 4,100 vehicles and 24 crew members when it overturned while traveling through St. Simons Sound. Ultimately fire, flooding and saltwater corrosion meant the ship was declared a total loss estimated at $62.5 million, the NTSB said in its report, and an estimated $142 million worth of cargo was lost.

The probable cause of the capsizing was the chief officer's mistake while entering ballast quantities into the stability calculation program, the NTSB report said. That meant the vessel had less stability than the chief officer calculated, the report said.

