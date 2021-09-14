Justice Department announces investigation into Georgia prisons

(CNN) The US Justice Department on Tuesday announced a statewide investigation into prisons in Georgia, focusing on prisoner-on-prisoner violence and sexual abuse of gay, lesbian and transgender prisoners by prisoners and staff.

Kristen Clarke, who leads the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, said the investigation will focus on possible civil rights violations.

Clarke said the Justice Department found "significant justification" to open this investigation.

"For example, in 2020, at least 26 people died in Georgia prisons by confirmed or suspected homicide. There have been a reported 18 homicides so far in 2021," Clarke said. "Reports of countless other violence, assaults, including stabbings and beatings, also have emerged from Georgia prisons."

"Concerned Citizens, family members, and civil rights organizations, as well as photographs and videos linked to social media and other channels have highlighted widespread contraband weapons and open gang activity in the prisons," Clarke added.

Read More