Georgia school board investigating after swastikas and an anti-Semitic message were painted in a high school bathroom

(CNN) A Georgia school board is investigating anti-Semitic graffiti that was daubed on a boys' bathroom wall during the most important holiday period of the Jewish faith.

On Thursday, there were two swastikas and 'Hail [sic] Hitler' graffiti found on the wall at the Alan C. Pope High School in Marietta.

Cobb County District spokesperson called the incident "unacceptable" in a statement to CNN. "The principal has engaged with community groups who have been affected by this student behavior, and all applicable District policy and law will be applied," the statement said.

The police department for Cobb County told CNN it wasn't investigating the incident as it was taken over by the school board. CNN has reached out to Cobb County Schools for comment on the investigation but has not heard back.

"Students and parents were rightfully scared and concerned about what was happening," said Rabbi Larry Sernovitz of Temple Kol Emeth, which serves approximately 400 families in the community. He learned of the incident from a member of his congregation whose child is a student in the school.

