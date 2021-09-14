Ex-Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights plead not guilty

(CNN) Four former Minneapolis police officers pleaded not guilty in federal court Tuesday to charges they violated George Floyd's civil rights during his arrest when he was killed in May 2020.

The former officers -- Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane -- were arraigned before US District Magistrate Judge Tony N. Leung on federal civil rights charges via video conference in Minneapolis.

Chauvin appeared from Minnesota's maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights, outside of Minneapolis, where he is currently serving a 22.5 year sentence for the murder of Floyd.

A federal grand jury indicted the ex-cops in May on charges they violated Floyd's constitutional rights during the arrest on May 25, 2020.

The indictment said Chauvin deprived Floyd of the right to be free from "unreasonable seizure, which includes the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer."

