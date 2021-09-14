Federal judge issues temporary order allowing Iowa schools to mandate masks

(CNN) Des Moines Public Schools officials will reinstate the district's mask mandate Wednesday following a ruling that places the state's mandate ban on hold.

US District Court Judge Robert W. Pratt issued a temporary restraining order Monday that will, for the time being, allow Iowa school districts to mandate masks in classrooms throughout the Hawkeye State.

Effective Wednesday, students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks in Des Moines schools, the district announced

"The court's decision to set aside Iowa's ban on school districts being able to protect children in our care is welcome news," said Thomas Ahart, superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who signed a law in May that banned local entities and school districts from issuing their own mask mandates, announced an appeal.

Read More