(CNN) The Columbus Blue Jackets have fired recently hired assistant coach Sylvain Lefebvre after he decided to not get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The NHL team said on Monday that the decision to let Lefebvre go was because he would not be able to "perform the duties required of him given current NHL protocols."

According to the current National Hockey League's Covid-19 protocols, every club's coaching staff and operations staff are required to be fully vaccinated. Players are not mandated to be vaccinated but those that are not face much stricter protocols than those that are.

The former NHL defenseman Lefebvre was introduced by the team less than two months ago and was to serve under new head coach Brad Larsen.

Read More