London (CNN) Queen Elizabeth sent a message of congratulations to the people of North Korea on their national day, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told CNN.

The message was sent on behalf of the Queen by the UK's Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) "as has been done before," the spokesperson said.

This is standard practice on other national days across the world, the Palace added. "Her Majesty in all dealings with other Heads of State acts on the advice of the FCDO," the spokesperson said.

"As in previous years, HM The Queen has sent a message to the people of the DPRK on the occasion of their National Day," a UK FCDO spokesperson added.

North Korea celebrated its national day -- to mark the 73rd anniversary of its founding -- on September 9. It marked the day with a midnight military parade in Pyongyang. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared on a platform in Kim Il Sung square and waved at the crowd, but there was no mention of him giving a speech, according to state media outlet Rodong Sinmun.

Read More