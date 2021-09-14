The best kind of wardrobe is a versatile wardrobe. (After all, you might have an entire closet full of clothing, but if those pieces are only well suited for very specific occasions, you’re still left wondering what to wear.) If you’re looking to build a versatile wardrobe for inside, outside and everywhere in between, Yummie Core Essentials are the way to go.
This line consists of 11 must-have items that cover all of your bases. That way, you can streamline your closet clutter while maximizing your outfit options. The items range from comfy underwear to a convertible dress that can be worn as a strapless and a skirt — and since everyday comfort is “essential” to confidence (pun intended), everything is soft, stretchy and supportive.
Create the Perfect Look With Yummie Core Essentials
So what kinds of things will you find in the Yummie Core Essentials collection? You’ve got bralettes and underwear bottoms, all of which are seamless, wireless and closure-free, so they fit like a second skin — and are just as invisible underneath clothing. There are also tanks, camis and always-tucked-in bodysuits, all of which have hidden knit in shaping in the middle that smooth all over. (The 360-degree support means they’re just as good for wearing alone as they are for layering.) Then you’ve got leggings and shaping bottoms, some of which could even pass for jeans; these all have high hourglass waistbands and body-hugging fabric that shapes without stifling.
When mixed and matched, you can create loads of different outfits, but there’s a common thread throughout all of them: They’re comfortable, versatile and help you to look especially put together no matter what you’re doing.
Yummie’s Fabrics Have Stretch, Recovery and Other Hidden Benefits
Yes, the color options are easy to match and these pieces can be dressed up or down, but it’s the fabric that makes them especially adaptive. They’re designed with stretchier, more breathable materials that recover quickly, so you won’t experience any bagging or sagging — even while lounging or working out.
Take, for example, the Seamless Convertible Cami or the Audrey Wire-Free Bralette, both of which are made with OUTLAST® technology that responds to our constantly changing skin temperature by absorbing and storing excess heat then releasing it. This NASA-created technology makes your essentials even more comfortable in any weather.
From Sept. 14 to Sept. 30, you can save 15% on Yummie Core Essentials using CNN-exclusive code YACORE15. Check out a few of its top sellers below.
Mix and Match Yummie’s Core Essentials
Ultralight Seamless Shaping Brief/Thong ($20; yummie.com)
Made from super thin fabric, these shaping bottoms lie flat against the skin and provide gentle shaping (aka the “Yummie hug”) at the tummy. They also come in five colors and sizes up to a 3X.
Non-Shaping Simply Soft Seamless Brief ($12; yummie.com)
For even more comfort, opt for the non-shaping brief; it’s just as soft and stretchy, but with plenty of movement for relaxing, sleeping or working out. This one comes in a huge range of colors.
Audrey Unlined Bralette ($38; yummie.com)
Thanks to its temperature-regulating OUTLAST® technology, the Audrey keeps you cool and comfortable. It’s totally wire-free but still supports with knit-in engineering and wide, smoothing sides. (It’s also a favorite among those who are healing from breast surgeries.)
Seamless Convertible Shaping Cami ($38; yummie.com)
Tuck it into jeans, wear it over leggings, put it on underneath a blazer or toss it on before bed. This seamless convertible shaping cami has light compression if you choose to wear it alone but regulates your body temperature for layering purposes.
Ruby Cotton Shaping Thong Back Bodysuit ($38; yummie.com)
The Ruby thong bodysuit offers the best of both worlds: a top that never comes untucked, and a flat-seamed thong that minimizes lines underneath the bottoms of your choice. It also offers shaping and support with level-three compression, and the gusset has snaps so you can use the bathroom with ease.
Rachel Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging ($54; yummie.com)
These stretchy shaping leggings have an incredible 4.9-star rating from over 400 reviewers. “These are hands down my favorite pair of leggings. They fit nicely over the tummy and don’t fall down,” one customer raves. The cotton fabric is breathable but has excellent recovery for shaping from waist to ankle.