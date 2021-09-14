CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite external hard drive, a discounted Aerogarden and savings at Reebok. All that and more below.

Apple Air Tag 4-Pack ($94.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Apple Apple Air Tag 4-Pack

Whether you’re always losing your keys or simply want a way to track your valuables in real time, Apple AirTags are the best solution — and now they’re only $94.99 on Amazon for a four-pack. We tested Apple AirTags when they first came out in April, and we found Apple’s Find My network offered a wide coverage map, with incredible location accuracy. It also makes locating lost items extremely easy, but they rarely go on sale, so snag them now for this incredible price.

WD 1TB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid-State Drive ($139.99, originally $229.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy WD 1TB My Passport SSD External Portable Solid-State Drive

Our top pick for best external hard drive is on sale for one day. The 1TB WD My Passport SSD is available in blue at Best Buy for just $139.99 — that’s $90 off its list price. In our hands-on test of this SSD, we were impressed by just how fast files transferred; we were able to back up Word documents in just a few seconds, full photo albums in less than 20 seconds and even large video files in under a minute. And it certainly has space for your entire digital library and then some.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Vacuum ($229.99, originally $399.99; bestbuy.com)

Dyson Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Vacuum

If you like to be in control when it comes to vacuuming, this discounted Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Vacuum is for you. As with all Dyson vacuums, the bagless model offers top-of-the-line suction and whole-machine HEPA filtration. A self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adapts to any floor type, from hardwood to carpet, while Ball technology makes steering the vacuum into even the most awkward corners a breeze.

Several attachments are also included in the box: The cleaner head, combination tool and stair tool so you can easily clean hard-to-reach places, including underneath furniture and in high corners.

Aerogarden Harvest Elite Slim ($99.99, originally $179.99; bestbuy.com)

Aerogarden Aerogarden Harvest Elite Slim

Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With this one-day deal on an Aerogarden Harvest Elite Slim, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside — and regardless of your outdoor space — for just $99.99. The ultra-popular Aerogarden also comes with an Heirloom Salad Seed Kit so you can start cultivating your new crops ASAP. Just be sure to shop soon, since Aerogardens often sell out quickly when they’re on sale.

Reebok Reebok

Reebok’s latest sitewide sale is on now in time for a new season, which means markdowns on more than a thousand items. Use FAMILY to take 40% off full-price styles and 50% off markdowns, including a wide range of sneakers and tons of activewear and accessories. With this savings, you can afford to get after those fall fitness goals in style.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Bio Bidet

Bio Bidet Bio Bidet

If you have yet to experience what it’s like to have your own bidet at home, suffice it to say you’re missing out. Luckily, you can snag one from Bio Bidet for less at the brand’s September savings event. For as low as $59.99, add a bidet attachment to your toilet — or opt for a completely new bidet toilet seat, starting at $99, and really commit to the cleanliness.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

EarFun Air ($44.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Amazon EarFun Air

If you’re looking to spend less than $100 on earbuds, go with the EarFun Air. We named these buds our top pick for best budget earbuds after five months of testing, and they snagged the title of “best earbuds for working from home” too. Best of all, right now they’re even cheaper than usual, thanks to a markdown plus an extra 10% off when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. Sounds like a pretty great deal to us.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Dyson Fans

Dyson Dyson Fans

Dyson makes some of the best fans, air purifiers and heaters around, but the quality of its items usually comes with a hefty price tag. Fortunately, Daily Steals is making the cost more affordable with a host of Dyson discounts happening now. You’ll also get an additional $5 off when you use the Underscored-exclusive code CNNGSJK, further adding to your savings. Items include the new Dyson AM07 Tower Fan, down to $485.99, the new Dyson Pure Cool Me Personal Air Purifier Fan in white/silver, down to $432.99, the new Dyson Pure Cool Me Personal Air Purifier Fan in black, also down to $432.99, and the refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot and Cool Fan Heater, down to $251.99. Act quickly before items sell out!

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Refurbished Apple Airpods Pro ($169.99, originally $249.99; walmart.com)

Apple Refurbished Apple Airpods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back to a great price at Walmart. Right now you can score your very own pair of refurbished AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $169.99. Rest assured, the buds have been sanitized and tested to be in full working condition. Just be sure to shop before they sell out.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series, 50-Inch ($359.99, originally $469.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 4-Series, 50-Inch

Amazon just announced the introduction of its first-ever smart TVs, and if you opt to preorder, you can save big. The 50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is $110 off during the introductory launch period (discount automatically applied at checkout). These TVs offer a less expensive alternative to the also just-announced Omni Series; features include voice control of your TV-watching experience and smart home devices using your Alexa remote. Read more about the new TVs here.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Macy’s

Macy’s is marking down 50,000 items for fall — from clothes and shoes to home essentials, accessories and more — by up to 50%. It’s the perfect time to stock up on cozy styles from top brands like Columbia, Ralph Lauren and DKNY, along with mattresses, air fryers, furniture, fragrances and more.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Cricut Maker ($249, originally $399; amazon.com and walmart.com)

Crafters, rejoice! A handy Cricut cutting machine is on sale now. The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s back down to the lowest price we’ve seen at $249. That’s right: Save $150 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects like face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Backcountry

The popular outdoor brand is getting you ready for fall and winter adventures with 20% off items from its Backcountry, Stoic and Basin+ range. You’ll find leggings under $50, rain jackets and insulated jackets under $200 and adventure duffels under $60 — but that’s just the start. Over 300 items are included in the sale, so browse while the offer lasts.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Headphones ($202.16, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Jabra Jabra

Our runner-up for best overall over-ear headphones and our top pick for headphones to wear while working out, the Jabra Elite 85h are a solid bet that’s easy to operate and will stay put on your head. Best of all, you can snag them for just $201.12 at Amazon right now. For more about why we loved them, check out our full review here.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Herman Miller Open Box Aeron Chair ($629.11, originally $979; ebay.com)

Herman Miller Herman Miller

The Aeron Chair by Herman Miller is not only incredibly aesthetically pleasing; it’s also comfortable for everyday use in your home office. That level of quality usually comes with a steep price tag — but not today. Currently, eBay is offering 35% off one of our top office chair picks when you buy an open-box item. That’s nearly $350 off. Hurry over to the site if you want to take advantage of this offer — it’ll be gone before you know it.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock ($19.99, originally $22.99; amazon.com)

Amazon DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock

Wake up and save on our runner-up for best alarm clock, the DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock, down to $19.99. We loved this clock for its simplicity; it doesn’t have any superfluous bells and whistles to get in the way of your seamless wake-up call in the form of a loud (but not too loud) beep.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

BaubleBar

Baublebar Baublebar

If you’ve always dreamed of draping yourself in jewels, head over to BaubleBar, a major name in sparkly accessories. The brand is currently hosting its End of Season Sale, with all sale items up to 80% off, meaning some styles are starting at just $10. Rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and hair accessories in a multitude of styles are all part of the sale, so you’re sure to find something to suit your taste.

