There are many Chase credit cards that earn Ultimate Rewards points, and while those points are typically best used for travel opportunities, you can also redeem them at Amazon. While we normally suggest saving them for travel, Amazon currently has an offer that’s a great way to not only use your Chase points, but to also save on your next Amazon purchase.

Chase credit card holders targeted for this promotion can save $10 off a purchase of $30 or more when using Chase Ultimate Rewards points at Amazon between now and Oct. 19, 2021.

Amazon Targeted Chase credit card holders can get $10 off a purchase of $30 or more at Amazon.

Not all Chase cards are targeted for this offer, so we’ve broken it down step by step to see if you’re eligible for the discount and, if you are, show you how to apply it to your Amazon order.

How to save money at Amazon with your Chase credit card

For starters, you must have a Chase credit card that earns Ultimate Rewards points. This includes popular credit cards such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, the Chase Sapphire Reserve and the Chase Freedom Unlimited. Other Chase credit cards that earn points and miles tied to one specific airline or hotel are not eligible for this offer, unfortunately.

If you have a Chase card that earns Ultimate Rewards points, you’ll need to link it to your Amazon account and enroll in the “Shop with Points” payment option. You can click on this link to add your card to “Shop with Points,” or look for it under the “Your Account” tab on Amazon’s website.

Amazon Link your Chase credit card to Amazon's "Shop with Points" tool.

Once your Chase card is linked, click here to activate the $10 off $30 offer. Remember, though, this is a targeted promotion, so you might see a message that says you’re not eligible. If that’s the case, you may want to check back every so often, as sometimes Amazon targets people later down the line. Also, if you just enrolled in “Shop with Points,” you may need to wait 24 hours to be able to activate the offer.

But if you see the offer, you can enroll by clicking the “Activate now” button, and once enrolled, you can shop for any products at Amazon that are sold and shipped by Amazon. Unfortunately, items sold by third-party merchants are ineligible for this discount, but while Amazon gift cards are also excluded, you can purchase many other retailer gift cards, such as Best Buy and Whole Foods, and get the discount.

After adding $30 in eligible products to your Amazon shopping cart, there’s one more step to get the discount to apply to your order. During the checkout process, you’ll need to select your linked Chase card as your payment method and then use at least 1 point to pay for your purchase. Once you do, you’ll see the discount show up in your checkout total on the right side of the screen.

Amazon You'll need to apply at least 1 Chase point to your order in order to see the $10 discount.

When paying with Ultimate Rewards points at Amazon, 1 point equals 0.8 cents, which isn’t a great value. In fact, frequent flyer website The Points Guy values Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents apiece when you use them for travel. But you only have to use 1 point at Amazon for this discount to kick in, and the rest of your total can then be paid with your Chase credit card.

Be careful, though, because many times Amazon will automatically apply the full amount of points to your order, so you’ll want to manually change it to just 1 point. To do this, enter $0.01 in the points section, which will apply just 1 point to your payment. Of course, you can apply any number of points you want, but you’ll get more value for your points by using them for travel down the line.

Get $10 off some great Amazon products

With so many items on Amazon, we picked a few examples to show you how this discount can save you money.

If you’re gearing up to do some tailgating as football returns this fall, our 21 expert-approved tailgate essentials you’ll want to buy ASAP includes the Igloo Profile 28-Quart Cooler. It’s currently priced at $39.99 at Amazon, but with the extra $10 discount, you’re looking at paying only $29.99 before taxes and shipping.

Amazon Save $10 on this 28-quart Igloo cooler when using the Chase discount.

Or, if you want to reserve the Fire TV Stick 4K Max before it comes out on Oct. 7, it’s currently available for preorders at $54.99. But if you apply the $10 Chase discount, you’re looking at an even better $44.99, plus taxes and shipping (and make sure to check out our preview of what makes the new Fire 4K Max more powerful than the streaming sticks before it).

Amazon Use your Chase points and this Amazon promotion to knock $10 off the price of the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

You can even pair this discount with many of Amazon’s daily deals, or any of the retailer’s other money-saving offers, like saving $20 when you spend $60 on select beauty products.

Don’t have a Chase credit card?

Even if you don’t have a Chase credit card — or if you aren’t targeted for this particular promotion — there are similar Amazon offers going on right now for those with American Express cards and Discover credit cards. This means there’s a chance you might be able to still save some money on your next Amazon purchase.

Also, other discounts for using your credit card points typically pop up on Amazon from time to time, so even if you aren’t currently targeted for any of these offers, keep your credit card enrolled in Amazon’s “Shop with Points” program in case you’re eligible for another offer at a later date.

And remember, this Chase offer at Amazon is only good through Oct. 19, so if you’re targeted for it, make sure to take advantage of it before it disappears.

If you don’t currently have an eligible Chase card, here are several options you might consider:

