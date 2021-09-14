CNN —

Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. From now until Sept. 19, the brand is offering up a BOGO deal, taking 50% off your second item after you purchase the first item for full price. The discount is available sitewide on a range of items for men, women and kids, and will be added at checkout when you use the code HOTDEAL.

Several Adidas classics like slides, logo sweatsuit sets, Stan Smith shoes and more are all up for grabs during this BOGO promotion, but since the sale features an extensive range of items, we’ve rounded up some of the best below. Here are our recommendations for what to add to your cart before the sale ends.

Women’s styles

Superstar Shoes ($90; adidas.com)

Adidas Superstar Shoes

Made from Primegreen, which features a range of high-performance recycled materials, and available in 15 different colors including this unique floral pattern, these Superstar Shoes are classic with a modern twist.

Primeblue SST Track Pants ($65; adidas.com)

Adidas Primeblue SST Track Pants

These stylish track pants are reminiscent of the classic style, which first premiered in the ‘70s, featuring Adidas’ signature three stripes running down the side.

Adicolor Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt ($50; adidas.com)

Adidas Adicolor Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt

Get ready for fall and beyond with this cozy fleece sweatshirt, available in several pastels and autumnal colorways.

Stan Smith Shoes ($90; adidas.com)

Adidas Stan Smith Shoes

Instantly recognizable and available in 32 new colors and patterns, Stan Smith shoes are an Adidas classic and suited to any season.

Adilette Comfort Slides ($35; adidas.com)

Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides

Whether you’re lounging around the house or taking a quick trip to the grocery store, these slides are both essential and incredibly comfortable. They’re available right now in 13 different colors and patterns.

Men’s styles

Busenitz Shoes ($80; adidas.com)

Adidas Busenitz Shoes

Dennis Busenitz’s original skateboarding shoe with Adidas’ signature triple stripe pattern now comes in seven different colors for everyday wear.

Adicolor Classics Beckenbauer Primeblue Track Jacket ($80; adidas.com)

Adidas Adicolor Classics Beckenbauer Primeblue Track Jacket

The iconic jacket is not only instantly recognizable, but incredibly stylish when matched with the track pants.

Climacool Vento Shoes ($140; adidas.com)

Adidas Climacool Vento Shoes

Made especially for running, these sneakers feature breathable mesh uppers and vented insoles to help with air circulation while you hit the pavement.

Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Full-Zip Hoodie ($60; adidas.com)

Adidas Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Full-Zip Hoodie

Take this hoodie with you when you’re exercising outside on a cool day or if you need an added layer to keep you warm. Right now, it’s available in eight colors to match with just about anything.

Prime Backpack ($65; adidas.com)

Adidas Prime Backpack

The extra-large dimensions of this backpack make it perfect for carrying all of your workout gear with you, while the wipeable material makes for easy spot cleaning.

Kids’ styles

Allover Print Tricot Joggers ($32; adidas.com)

Adidas Allover Print Tricot Joggers

The young fashionista in your life can wear these joggers alone to make a statement, or pair them with the matching jacket for an even more eye-catching look.

French Terry Print Coverall ($36; adidas.com)

Adidas French Terry Print Coverall

Start ‘em young when it comes to fashion trends with this technicolor onesie featuring a front kangaroo pocket and made from soft cotton.

Originals Flex Shoes ($70; adidas.com)

Adidas Originals Flex Shoes

Whether your young athlete is looking to show off during a run or kick back at the schoolyard, they’re sure to love the contrasting colors of these stylish sneakers.

Colorblock Wind Jacket With Hood ($55; adidas.com)

Adidas Colorblock Wind Jacket With Hood

Made with wind-blocking ripstop, this junior’s jacket is both lightweight and water repellent — perfect for any surprise storms.

Adidas X LEGO Vidiyo Windbreaker ($80; adidas.com)

Adidas Adidas X LEGO Vidiyo Windbreaker

Not only is this jacket made with an incredibly cool, music beat-inspired print, it’s also made with high-performance recycled materials that you can feel good about.

