A 9-year-old girl was raped and murdered in India. Her death is part of a bigger problem facing Dalit women

CNN spoke to several activists from Dalit Women Fight (DWF), which campaigns for the rights of women from their community. While Riya Singh and Mohini Bala are public about their work, the names of the other activists have been changed for their protection. This story is part of CNN's commitment to covering issues around identity, including race, gender, sexuality, religion, class and caste.

(CNN) — A group of Dalit women activists in India are dedicating their lives to the dangerous task of supporting members of their community who have survived sexual abuse.

Their work usually involves a secret fact-finding mission at the village where a survivor lives in order to help her build a case, says Rekha, an activist aged 24.

"There is an element of fear," says Rekha. "The perpetrators also live in that village, or nearby." But working in a group helps, she says.

Sexual violence and rape against Dalit women and girls have been brought into sharp focus, once again, after a 9-year-old girl was gang-raped and murdered in the capital of Delhi last month. Four men, including a Hindu priest, have been charged but have not yet entered a plea.

The activists say that Dalit women bear the brunt of widespread caste discrimination which, although outlawed, is part of the fabric of Indian life and affects their daily lives.

Protesters gather in Delhi to condemn the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl last month.

Anoushka says she was gang raped at the age of 15 in 2012, the same year as the Delhi case, which garnered worldwide media attention and led to tougher anti-rape laws

But almost 10 years later, Anoushka still hasn't seen justice.

The 23-year-old, the eldest of seven siblings, says she was attacked by a group of upper caste men with land, money, power, and "a political connection."

She says they demanded that she drop the case and claims her upper caste attackers paid off officials investigating her case.

A 2020 report by the non-government organization Equality Now found that sexual violence is used by dominant castes to oppress Dalit women and girls who are often denied justice because of a "prevalent culture of impunity, particularly when the perpetrators are from a dominant caste."

Human Rights Watch report released in 2017 also cited cases where rape survivors from lower castes can be harassed by village leaders to drop their cases against men from higher castes.

The men were acquitted and continue to live in a nearby village and issue threats, she says. Five years ago, she claims she lodged a complaint with the state high court, but nothing has come of it. CNN has not seen a copy of the complaint and has not independently verified this case. The survivor withheld her full name for her own protection.

Indian Dalit Christian and Muslim women attend a 2007 rally in New Delhi against the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes after it rejected special dispensation for non-Hindu Dalits.

"Every time I read about another case of sexual violence, I return to what happened to me... I am extremely heartbroken that nothing has changed," she says. "Until every woman is safe in this country, no woman is."

Dalit Women Fight reached out to her and she ended up joining the team as a frontline defender, supporting survivors of sexual violence. She asks to be referred to as a rape survivor rather than a victim, saying: "The shame is not mine."

In their daily work, someone from a team of around 200 local volunteers from five Indian states (Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Haryana) would contact the survivor of sexual violence -- whom the activists regard as their "sister" -- and obtain permission to visit, Rekha explains. They may also need to stay overnight, she adds.

The activists often accompany survivors of sexual violence to police stations and to the hospital for medical examination, the results of which would be used as evidence in court. This support is needed because the police do not take their cases seriously, the activists say.

"As soon as the police officers see us, their tone changes because we are Dalit women," says Rekha. "And they ask why we're accompanying the survivors when they can file their own complaint."

Rekha continues this vital work despite people from her village in the northern state of Haryana questioning whether she should be raising her voice and fighting with police officers as a woman, she says.

Although caste discrimination is outlawed, the police force looks down on Dalit women, admits a former director-general of Uttar Pradesh police, Vikram Singh.

A 2018 report of caste- and gender-based crimes by the NGO 'Sisters for Change," which seeks to combat violence against women and girls around the world, gave examples of cases where there was a reluctance by the Indian police to investigate crimes of sexual violence against Dalit women and girls.

"Things are changing," Singh tells CNN, but "we have a very long way to go before... there is total equality (between) Dalit women and non-Dalit women."

Rekha says medical examinations are also carried out insensitively "even when (the survivor is) accompanied by us." She cites a case where hospital staff made a child rape survivor wait for a long time and were rude to her, when the family was already overwhelmed.

Rekha and two of her colleagues were also asked to leave the hospital and were told they were not allowed inside to assist the family or the survivor, she adds. CNN has not independently verified the details of this case.