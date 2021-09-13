Vandalism delays the opening of the Hmong Cultural Center Museum in Minnesota

(CNN) The Hmong Cultural Center in Minneapolis is having to push back the opening of its expanded museum after vandals defaced the front of the building.

Mark Pfeifer, the director of programs for the center, told CNN he discovered the vandalism Wednesday.

"I saw it right away and my heart sank. It was so depressing," he said.

White paint covered the front of the museum and the new sign advertising the museum, which had just come in after almost a month of waiting.

There were also a few words stenciled into the paint, Pfeifer said, that read "life, liberty, and victory."

