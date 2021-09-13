Alligators eat lots of things. These prehistoric artifacts were an unusual snack

(CNN) Discovering prehistoric artifacts amazing enough. But finding them deep in the belly of a massive alligator -- that's something else.

Shane Smith, owner of Red Antler Processing in Yazoo City, Mississippi, was digging through the stomach of a 13-foot-5-inch alligator when he found a couple of objects he just couldn't place. The animal was brought in for processing of its meat and skin.

The items both turned out to be Native American artifacts dating back thousands of years, which he said he later discovered from an expert.

"My first instinct was like, no way. There's no way this is possible," Smith told CNN. "You naturally think that, 'Oh, my gosh, this alligator, either ate an Indian or ate an animal that the Indian shot. But, you know, obviously the alligator is not thousands of years old."

Smith thought the objects -- a projectile point that was part of a hunting tool and something that looked like a fishing lure -- were interesting enough, so he posted about it on the store's Facebook page.

