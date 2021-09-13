Marathon organizers apologize for making course 500 meters too long

London (CNN) The organizers of a marathon in southern England have apologized after the course for Sunday's race was more than 500 meters (1,640 feet) too long.

The Brighton Marathon returned to the streets of the coastal city after a pandemic-enforced break, but participants were forced to run further than the regulation 26.2 miles.

"We would like to apologise to our marathon participants that the course today has measured 568m too long," the organizers said on Twitter

"We are wholly disappointed that this has affected our runners & hope that it hasn't marred the experience, at what has been a fantastic comeback after event after 18 months."

Neil McClements won the race with a time of 2:33:44, with Ollie Garrod in second with a time of 2:34:01.

