CNN —

As the thrill of summer comes to a rather abrupt end, we’re looking forward to cuddling up at home again, now more than ever. And honestly, fall is one of our favorite seasons to decorate our space in. From tiny pumpkins to beautiful tablescapes to cozy blankets, there’s a plethora of options to transform your home into a comfy oasis.

But what can really finalize your dream fall escape is the right candle. Whether you prefer pumpkin spice everything or a more fresh, floral scent, there’s surely a candle for you. Ahead, we’ve rounded up our favorite fall candle scents to make any home smell like autumn.

Homesick Pumpkin Picking Candle ($34; homesick.com)

Homesick Homesick Pumpkin Picking Candle

What’s fall without a trip to the pumpkin patch? Even if you won’t be taking a trip IRL, the Homesick Pumpkin Picking Candle will transport you to those cool evenings picking out the perfect pumpkin. Featuring notes of nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon and vanilla, this candle has the warm vibes you desire.

Otherland Tapestry Candle ($36; otherland.com)

Otherland Otherland Tapestry Candle

Otherland’s candles seriously never disappoint — including the brand’s seasonal Manor House Weekend collection, inspired by a weekend in the countryside. Our favorite would probably be the Tapestry Candle, which boasts notes of burnt maple, smoky oud and vetiver.

Sundays Smoked Hemp Flower Candle ($52; dearsundays.com)

Dear Sundays Sundays Smoked Hemp Flower Candle

Although Sundays is known for its long-wearing nail polish, the brand has also made some stellar candles. For fall, we’d reach for the Smoked Hemp Flower Candle that has scents of green fir needle, soothing hemp flower and smoky lilac designed to evoke the vibe of a warm campfire. Even better is that the candle is formulated with 100% natural oils, soy wax and a cotton wick for an eco-friendly, nontoxic addition to your home.

The Birthdate Candle ($38, originally $48; birthdate.co)

Birthdate The Birthdate Candle

Whether it’s your birthday, your best friend’s or just a date that holds a special place in your heart, you should totally get a Birthdate Candle — a candle meant to reflect the day you were born. Formulated with an all-natural soy and coconut wax blend, each candle features a custom blend of natural fragrances designed to match your inner spirit. Grab this candle to learn more about your personality, ruling number and tarot at each burn.

Threshold Mini Pumpkin Caramel Latte Honey Orange Candle ($5; target.com)

Target Threshold Mini Pumpkin Caramel Latte Honey Orange Candle

If you’re into seasonal decor, you need a mini candle that’s shaped like a little pumpkin. For only $5, you can shop this caramel latte scented candle that has a burn time of up to 20 hours. The vessel is made of orange-tinted glass, so while you burn it the warm light will gently flicker throughout the room.

Brooklyn Candle Studio Leather Jacket Minimalist Candle ($28; brooklyncandlestudio.com)

Brooklyn Candle Studio Brooklyn Candle Studio Leather Jacket Minimalist Candle

Leather jacket season is upon us — but as you dust off your jacket staple, be sure to light this candle by Brooklyn Candle Studio. With notes of vetiver, timur pepper, leather and cedar, this candle is made in Brooklyn with 100% soy wax housed in a minimalist clear glass jar that will go with any decor.

Diptyque Tubéreuse/Tuberose Candle (starting at $38; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Diptyque Tubéreuse/Tuberose Candle

Yes, you definitely need a new Diptyque candle for every season. This fall we’re looking toward the Tuberose Candle, which has a warm floral scent — perfect for those who want to combine the flowery notes with the cozy vibes the season brings.

Apotheke x Zio and Sons Upstate Serenity Candle ($38; apothekeco.com)

Apotheke Apotheke x Zio and Sons Upstate Serenity Candle

Apotheke partnered with design studio Zio and Sons to create a collection inspired by the Hudson Valley. The Update Serenity Candle features notes of sun-soaked lemon, crushed thyme and sunflowers to transport you to peaceful days spent picking apples and pumpkins.

P.F. Candle Co. Amber Jar Soy Candle ($20; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters P.F. Candle Co. Amber Jar Soy Candle

The P.F. Candle Co. Amber + Moss Candle is a fall staple for sure. This handcrafted soy candle is made with phthalate-free fragrance oil, to release notes of musk, amber, lavender, sage and orange. The apothecary-inspired jar will add a nice accent to your home.

Nest New York Pumpkin Chai Candle (starting at $17; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nest New York Pumpkin Chai Candle

There’s something so special about a pumpkin chai latte on a chilly fall morning — preferably cozied up next to the fireplace. To get you in the mood, grab this candle by Nest New York that features notes of wild pumpkin, spicy masala chai, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon.

Le Labo Santal 26 Candle ($78; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Le Labo Santal 26 Candle

You can never go wrong with Le Labo Santal 26 — it’s a quintessential candle to have in your collection. Because it fills your homes with notes of amber, cocoa, vanilla, cedar, spices, musk and sandalwood, it’s truly suitable for any season. The chic glass vessel is an added bonus that looks beautiful even while it’s not in use.

Capri Blue Pumpkin Clove Jar Candle ($34; anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie Capri Blue Pumpkin Clove Jar Candle

The Capri Blue Pumpkin Clove Jar Candle is described as “creamy” and “buttery,” boasting notes of pumpkin, orange zest, vanilla and cinnamon. This soy wax blend candle will surely make you crave your next pumpkin pie or transport you to the comforts of your grandma’s kitchen. The stunning gold jar is an added bonus.

Wild Rose Shop & Studio Checkerboard Candle ($36; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Wild Rose Shop & Studio Checkerboard Candle

This candle by Wild Rose Shop & Studio just screams good vibes, with its glass vessel paired with colorful label. Each is made with vegan and cruelty-free soy wax, but we’re leaning towards the Trippie Hippie candle that smells of white sage, lavender and palo santo to chill out after a long day.

Mala The Brand Fireside Candle ($30; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Mala The Brand Fireside Candle

Mala is a hand-poured soy candle company based in Vancouver that’s on a mission to lessen the environmental impact of mass-produced candles. The brand’s candles are housed in a sort of tin, each being 100% biodegradable, cruelty-free and vegan. This fall we’ll be grabbing the Fireside scent, which has notes of black amber, lavender and musk to create the coziest vibes.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Harvest Spice 5-Wick Speckled Ceramic Fall Candle ($34.99; target.com)

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Harvest Spice 5-Wick Speckled Ceramic Fall Candle

If we were browsing the candle aisle at Target, we’d probably pick this candle up immediately simply because of the tawny ceramic container that just screams fresh, fall decor. Beyond that, this candle smells of harvest spice that’ll create a seasonal oasis right at home.

Boy Smells Cedar Stack Scented Candle (starting at $32; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Boy Smells Cedar Stack Scented Candle

We’re here for the woodsy vibes, but this candle takes the classic scent up a notch. Made from a blend of coconut wax and beeswax, the Cedar Stack candle has notes of cedar, labdanum, juniper berry, sawdust and white musk for a deep, spicy, floral scent that you’ll adore.

Opalhouse Lidded Glass Jar Bourbon Pumpkin Candle ($5; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Lidded Glass Jar Bourbon Pumpkin Candle

Target remains one of our favorite places to shop for candles, and Opalhouse surely never disappoints. This fall, look to burn the brand’s Bourbon Pumpkin candle which smells of orange, clove and caramel. The vibes will be perfect with this top-rated sweet and spicy candle.

Byredo Woods Candle ($85; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Byredo Woods Candle

The Byredo Woods Candle is perfect for someone who can’t wait for a crisp, fall walk beneath the changing leaves. With notes of raspberry, jasmine petals, Tuscan leather and white cedarwood, this is a woody scent meant to bring you back in tune with nature.

Voluspa Forbidden Fig Large Jar Candle ($30; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Voluspa Forbidden Fig Large Jar Candle

If you want to envelope your home in the sweet smell of figs, get the Voluspa Forbidden Fig Candle. With notes of ripened fig, velvety musk, midnight rose and fig leaf, this is a refreshing scent housed in a beautiful jar inspired by Japanese art.