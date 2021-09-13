Emma Raducanu, US Open winner, finds new fans in China

A version of this story appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.

Hong Kong (CNN) China has a new sweetheart: 18-year-old US Open winner Emma Raducanu.

The British tennis player defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a straight-set victory on Saturday, becoming the youngest grand slam winner since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004.

Raducanu, who was born in Canada to a Chinese mother and a Romanian father, spoke about her Chinese background in an interview before the final. "Having a Chinese mom, she definitely instilled from a young age hard work, discipline," she said

She added that she took inspiration from now-retired Chinese tennis player Li Na, the former World No. 2, and "just the way she was such a fierce competitor."

And following her victory on Sunday, she addressed her fans in Mandarin. "Hello everyone, I'd like to say thank you," she said. "I hope you liked watching my tennis. I'm very, very happy right now ... Thank you, I love you!"

Emma Raducanu holds up the US Open championship trophy after winning the tennis tournament on September 11 in New York.

