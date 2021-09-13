South Africa mulls vaccine passports as Covid-19 restrictions are eased

(CNN) South Africa will start to ease several Covid-19 restrictions as infection rates decrease in the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday.

Amongst other measures, the nationwide curfew will be reduced to 11pm until 4am, the size of gatherings can increase to 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors, and restrictions on alcohol sales will be further reduced. The measures will be reviewed in two weeks, he said.

Ramaphosa said the country now has enough vaccine doses to cover the entire adult population, with more than a quarter of adults receiving at least one dose.

The president encouraged everyone to get vaccinated to allow the country to get back to normal.

"If many people are not vaccinated and remain vulnerable to infection, the chance of new and more dangerous variants could emerge," he said.