Gunmen storm Nigerian jail to break out more than 200 prisoners

Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) At least 240 prisoners have escaped in a prison break in Nigeria's north-central Kogi State after gunmen carried out a blitz attack on the facility, prison authorities said Monday.

A spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Service said in a statement the correctional facility in Kogi's Kabba district came under fire from unidentified gunmen, who raided the site and "immediately engaged the armed guards in a fierce gun battle."

"The incident took place at about 2345hrs on 12th September, 2021," said Francis Enobore, spokesman for the Correctional Service.

Enobore said no fewer than 294 inmates were in custody at the time of the attack, stating that "224 are pre-trial detainees and 70 convicted inmates."

He added that a "recapture procedure" had been activated to find the fleeing inmates.