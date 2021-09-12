A puppy born with upside-down paws received successful treatment and learned to walk

(CNN) In many ways, Siggi was born an average puppy: sweet, cheerful and extremely playful.

But the spotted rat terrier was also quite unusual. Due to a birth defect, her front paws were upside down.

A team at Oklahoma State University's College of Veterinary Medicine was able to give Siggi a chance at a normal life, after performing corrective surgery to bring the paws into the proper downward position.

The university's Veterinary Teaching Hospital (VTH) had performed the surgery only once before, the university said in a press release on August 31. The first dog, a Coonhound named Milo , underwent successful corrective surgery in 2019.

A Dallas animal rescue group brought Siggi to VTH at 13 weeks old, hoping Siggi would find the same good fortune as Milo.

