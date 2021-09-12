One teen killed and another wounded in shooting at Haunted Hills Hayride in Pennsylvania

By Deanna Hackney, CNN

Updated 12:00 PM ET, Sun September 12, 2021

Two teenagers were shot at the Haunted Hills Hayride in Pennsylvania on Saturday night.
(CNN)A 15-year-old boy was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night, authorities said.

Norfolk Hills police were called to the scene about 8:15 p.m., where medics were helping victims, said Lt. Venerando Costa of the Alleghany County Police Homicide Unit. Authorities said that an argument within a large group of teenagers led to the shooting.
Both boys were taken to a hospital, where one died and the other remains in critical condition.
      Costa said police are pursuing a suspect described as a male 15 to 17, between 5 feet 9 and 6 feet tal, wearing a black T-shirt and dark blue cargo shorts. He also had on a black backpack.

        CNN's Eric Levenson contributed to this report.