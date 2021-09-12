Emergency crews respond to possible explosion at Atlanta-area apartment complex

(CNN) An explosion at an Atlanta-area apartment complex Sunday felt like an earthquake, a witness said, and destroyed several floors of one of the buildings.

Calls about an explosion at the Arrive Perimeter apartments came in at 1:24 p.m., Dunwoody Police said on Twitter.

"We are on scene with the Dekalb Co. and Sandy Springs Fire Dept. This is a very active scene and the cause of the explosion is under investigation," police said.

Officials have not said whether anyone was injured in the explosion.

The apartment complex is in the Perimeter area of Dunwoody, just north of Atlanta.

