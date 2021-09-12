Billy Horschel wins BMW PGA Championship, becoming only the second American to win the famous event

(CNN) US golfer Billy Horschel won the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday, becoming just the second American player to win the famous event.

Playing in the penultimate group, Horschel's birdie on the 18th hole gave him the marginal lead over Canter who was in the final pairing.

Horschel watches his shot from the 4th tee on Day 4 of the BMW PGA Championship.

And a day after what would've been Palmer's 92nd birthday, it was a special moment for the Florida native.

Horschel was one of the American golfers who just missed out on qualifying for Steve Stricker's Ryder Cup team, but it didn't seem to bother him.

He came out the blocks firing in Sunday's final round, posting three birdies and no bogeys on the opening nine holes.

And coming down the final straight, with pressure mounting at the top of the leader board, Horschel avoided any bogeys as well as carding four more birdies to edge him into the lead.

In winning the European Tour's flagship event, Horschel becomes the first American to win a Rolex Series event.