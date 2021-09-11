(CNN) Nine hours, 30 minutes and 1 second.

That's how long Daniel Scali held an abdominal plank position, shattering the men's world record.

When the 28-year-old Australian man broke the record last month, the tough feat was made even more difficult by complex regional pain syndrome, or CRPS, which causes almost constant pain in his left arm.

"If you had decided to tell me five years ago that I would have ... gone for a record of attempting to go for a plank, there's no way I would have believed it," Scali told CNN. He has been dealing with chronic pain since the age of 12 when he fell off a trampoline and broke his arm.

"The pain is still there," he continued. "The pains aren't changing but my attitude towards the pain changes."

