Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta being treated after initial testing reveals Covid-19 virus

(CNN) Initial tests show that lowland gorillas at Zoo Atlanta have the Covid-19 virus, the zoo said in a media update on its website.

Officials said Friday they are waiting to confirm the diagnosis after sending test samples to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.

The animals were tested after employees saw some of them coughing, having nasal discharge, and showing changes in appetite. Analyses by the Athens Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of Georgia resulted in presumptively positive results for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.

The affected gorillas are being treated with monoclonal antibodies and samples from the zoo's entire gorilla population have been taken for testing, said the release. The zoo plans to continue to test the animals regularly.

"The teams are very closely monitoring the affected gorillas and are hopeful they will make a complete recovery," said Sam Rivera, the Senior Director of Animal Health. "They are receiving the best possible care, and we are prepared to provide additional supportive care should it become necessary."

Read More