A man on trial in North Carolina who was shot during a courtroom scuffle has died, officials say

(CNN) A man who was shot by a police officer after allegedly trying to take a bailiff's weapon inside a North Carolina courtroom has died, state investigators said.

The shooting occurred Thursday inside the Person County Courthouse in Roxboro, according to a statement from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

for false imprisonment after being accused of trying to coerce a woman from a Walmart, Louisburg attorney Boyd Sturges Christopher Thomas Vaughan, 35, was on trialfor false imprisonment after being accused of trying to coerce a woman from a Walmart, Louisburg attorney Boyd Sturges told The News & Observer

Following a guilty verdict, Sturges said, Vaughan threw a chair and ran for the judge's bench, where two deputies subdued him, according to The News & Observer.

Vaughan tried to grab a bailiff's weapon, the SBI said. Vaughan was shot by a Roxboro police officer, according to information shared with the SBI by local authorities. Vaughan was taken to Duke University Hospital, where he died, according to the SBI statement.

