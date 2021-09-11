Britain's Emma Raducanu defeats Canada's Leylah Fernandez in all-teen US Open final

(CNN) British teenager Emma Raducanu won her first grand slam title by defeating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the US Open final Saturday, completing a spectacular run at Flushing Meadows' first all-teen final since 1999.

With her straight-set victory, Raducanu did not drop a set in the entire tournament.

The fact that she reached the final in the first place is astonishing. The fact she won it -- historic.

Raducanu, born to a Chinese mother and a Romanian father, had to go through three rounds of qualifying to even make the main draw for what is only her second grand slam appearance.

The 18-year-old had become the first qualifier in either men's or women's tennis to reach a grand slam final -- and now, she has become the first qualifier to win one.

Read More