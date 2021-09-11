Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969.

He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

Djokovic, 34, is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 major singles titles -- the most in men's tennis. He will face Russian and world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday.

On the court after Friday's win, Djokovic said: "There's only one match left. All in, let's do it. I'm going to put my heart and my soul and my body and my head into that one. I'm going to treat the next match like it is the last match of my career."

The last man to complete the calendar grand slam -- winning the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in the same year -- was Rod Laver in 1969. Laver tweeted a picture of himself watching Friday's semifinal, saying "Great to be back in New York, watching the history channel."

