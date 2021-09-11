2 Milwaukee Brewers combine to throw MLB's record 9th no-hitter this season

(CNN) There have been nine no-hitters thrown in the 2021 Major League Baseball season -- breaking its all-time record for a single season.

The latest came Saturday, when the Milwaukee Brewers combined to no-hit the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Brewers' pitcher Corbin Burnes went eight innings, striking out 14 batters and walking one. Brewers' closer Josh Hader came in for the ninth inning to close it out as Milwaukee won 3-0.

Burnes told reporters after the game that he was aware his pitch count would be a factor in whether he would finish the game, as Milwaukee closes in on a division title and playoff berth.

Starting pitcher Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers waves to fans as he leaves the field after throwing a combined no-hitter to defeat the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

"I had to fight to get out there for the eighth (inning), but I knew I had no shot for the ninth," he said, adding that "if there's anyone in the game that you'd want to come behind you to complete a no-hitter, it would be Josh Hader."

Read More