Cristiano Ronaldo scores two goals on his return to Manchester United

(CNN) Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals during his first game back at Manchester United on Saturday against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The Portuguese superstar rejoined the club this summer. He scored 118 goals in 292 games during the six years with the club before he left for Real Madrid in 2009 for what was then a world record fee.

In the first half of his second debut, the 36-year-old delighted the home fans, tapping home a rebounded shot from Manchester United superstar youngster Mason Greenwood.

In true Ronaldo form, he ran to the Old Trafford corner to perform his now-famous "Siuuuu" celebration.

His debut took a turn after the halftime break, however, as Javier Manquillo equalized for Newcastle after a swift counterattack.

