Australia's third-most populous state said on Saturday it may order a snap lockdown after a cluster of Covid-19 cases, as the country posted a record one-day rise in daily infections.

Queensland state, home to more than 5 million people, said it had detected five new infections in the past 24 hours after a family tested positive. The next few days would be critical to see if a lockdown was warranted, authorities said.

"If we start seeing any seeding, then we may have to take very quick, fast action. But at the moment, it's contained to the family," state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

The family lives in Brisbane, the state's capital. It was not clear whether a lockdown would be limited to some parts of the state like previous orders.

New South Wales, home to Sydney and Australia's most populous state, is under lockdown -- as are the cities of Melbourne and Canberra. A lockdown for Queensland would be another blow to Australia's economy, which could slip into a second recession in as many years.

