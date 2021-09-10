(CNN) A team of researchers behind an experiment that involved hanging rhinoceroses upside down, suspended in the air by their feet, has been awarded an Ig Nobel Prize.

The spoof accolade borrows its name from, but is not connected with, the world-famous Nobel Prize.

Created by the science magazine Annals of Improbable Research, the annual Ig Nobel Prize has been running since 1991.

It honors curious and "imaginative" discoveries and, like the original, has its own popular following.

The winning team of researchers, from Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Brazil, the UK and the USA, were attempting to see whether rhinos could be more safely transported when airlifted if they were suspended upside down.

Read More