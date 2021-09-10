Perseverance's Martian rock samples may contain ancient water bubbles

Photos: Photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars The Perseverance rover successfully collected two samples from a Martian rock, nicknamed "Rochette." The rover drilled the hole on the left, called "Montagnac," on September 7, and the hole on the right, known as "Montdenier," on September 1. Hide Caption 1 of 20

NASA's Perseverance rover took a selfie on Mars with the Ingenuity helicopter on Tuesday, April 6. The 4-pound helicopter is sitting about 13 feet away from the rover.

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover used its dual-camera Mastcam-Z imager to capture this image of "Santa Cruz," a hill about 1.5 miles (2.5 kilometers) away from the rover, on April 29, 2021, the 68th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. The entire scene is inside of Mars' Jezero Crater; the crater's rim can be seen on the horizon line beyond the hill.This scene is not white balanced; instead, it is displayed in a preliminary calibrated version of a natural-color composite, approximately simulating the colors of the scene as it would appear to a person on Mars. An enhanced color version is also included.

This image shows a debris shield, which protected the Ingenuity helicopter during landing. The helicopter can still be seen attached underneath the rover.

This image of Mars was taken during the Perseverance rover's first drive on March 4.

From its landing site, the rover could see a remnant of a fan-shaped deposit of sediments known as a delta (the raised area of dark brown rock in the middle ground).

This image of Mars' surface was taken using a camera mounted to the bottom of the rover.

This image shows the rover's wheel on the surface of the red planet.

The navigation cameras aboard NASA's Perseverance rover captured this view of the rover's deck on February 20.

This is the first color image released from Perseverance on the Martian surface. Rocks can be seen scattered around the landing site in Jezero Crater.

The rover took this image of its parachute during its descent to Mars.

Members of NASA mission control celebrate after receiving confirmation that the rover successfully touched down on Mars on February 18.