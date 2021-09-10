(CNN) Scientists have discovered a previously unknown species of predatory dinosaur with shark-like teeth that would have been the T. rex of its day.

It belongs to family of dinosaurs known as carcharodontosaurs, best known for their shark-like teeth. Named Ulughbegsaurus uzbekistanensis, it was at least 22 feet (seven meters) long and weighed more than a ton (1,000 kilograms) and would have roamed Central Asia about 90 million years ago.

The jawbone fossil was thought have been unearthed in the 1980s and found its way to the State Geological Museum in Tashkent, Uzbekistan but its significance wasn't recognized until 2019, said Darla Zelenitsky, an associate professor of dinosaur paleobiology at the University of Calgary in Canada.

The fossilized jaw bone was found in the State Geological Museum in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The researchers from Canada, Japan and Uzbekistan named the new genus and species Ulughbegsaurus (oo-LOOG-bek-SAW-rus) uzbekistanensis, after the 15th century mathematician and astronomer Ulugh Beg.

"More than 90 million years ago, apex predators of Asian and North American ecosystems were often large species of carcharodontosaurs known as shark-toothed dinosaurs, which were later replaced by large tyrannosaur species, akin to T. rex, sometime around 80 (million) to 90 million years ago," said Zelenitsky in a statement.

