Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's administrative leave extended through the rest of the season

(CNN) Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's administrative leave has been extended through the rest of the season, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

According to the source, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association recognized that based upon the number of games remaining on the team's schedule and with the league's investigation still ongoing, Bauer would not be in a position to return this season.

The Dodgers' last regular-season game is October 3.

In July, the 30-year-old was placed on leave by MLB following allegations of assault against a woman in California. Bauer denied all the allegations, according to a statement from Jon Fetterolf, his agent.

"Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," Bauer's co-agents Fetterolf and Rachel Luba said in a statement on Friday.

