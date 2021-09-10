(CNN) Okefenokee Joe, an 11-and-a-half-foot alligator who is believed to have lived in a Georgia swamp since World War II, has died, officials said.

Joe was last tracked via GPS on July 20, and the lab said, "We first thought the tag had simply fallen off as it had been several weeks since we had received any GPS points from him."

But after several weeks, the satellite tag was found and the lab confirmed his death.

"We are so grateful to have known him, for his contribution to science and the further understanding and preservation of his species," they said.