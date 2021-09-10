Arbitrator rules in favor of New York teachers in dispute with city over vaccination requirements, union says

(CNN) New York City teachers who refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and have documented medical or religious exemptions must be offered non-classroom assignments, the United Federation of Teachers said Friday, citing an independent arbitrator's decision.

Other staffers reluctant to get vaccinated must be offered unpaid leave that maintains their health coverage or be given a severance package, according to a statement from the teachers union.

That unpaid leave would last until September 2022, and if the teacher did not get vaccinated and return to their job at that time, the system would assume they resigned, according to the UFT.

Staff who decline to take unpaid leave as an option would be given a severance package that included payment for unused sick days, along with health insurance, until the end of the year, the UFT said.

A New York City Department of Education spokeswoman said it will work directly with these employees to accommodate them.

