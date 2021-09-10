Search for 1887 time capsule under Robert E. Lee monument a lost cause, official says

(CNN) Officials in Richmond, Virginia, have called off the search for a nearly 134-year-old time capsule that was believed to be embedded in the huge pedestal base of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was removed Wednesday.

It was thought to contain about 60 artifacts, many of which were related to the Confederacy, according to a post on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's official website

More than a dozen workers spent about 12 hours on Thursday wrestling with the heavy stones at the base of the monument searching for the time capsule.

They used cranes and other heavy equipment to move 21 granite blocks, including some that weighed more than 8,000 pounds, Grant Neely, the chief communications officer for the governor's office, told CNN in an email. They also dug a large, 5-foot-deep hole near the cornerstone of the monument with shovels.

The plan was to turn the time capsule over to the state's Department of Historic Resources' conservation lab, which would examine its contents, but the search came up empty.