Two Florida middle school students arrested in alleged school shooting plot, says sheriff

(CNN) Authorities in Lee County, Florida, thwarted a plot by two students to commit a school shooting, after a teacher shared a tip alleging a student had a gun in his book bag, according to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

An 8th grade student at Harns Marsh Middle School in Lehigh Acres was removed from class and searched after the teacher shared the information with school officials, Marceno said at a news conference Thursday.

During the search, officials did not find any weapons, but did find a map of the school marked with the locations of "each of the school's interior cameras," said the sheriff.

Detectives from the department's Youth Services Criminal Investigations division began an investigation and identified two male students, ages 13 and 14, who Marceno said were "involved in a plot to carry out a school shooting."

The investigation uncovered the teens had taken an interest in the 1999 Columbine High school shooting and were "extensively studying to learn more about the incident and the shooters," the sheriff continued,

Read More