(CNN) The US Open women's final will be a battle of the teens as Britain's Emma Raducanu advances to her first major final by defeating No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals on Thursday night.

Raducanu, 18, will face 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday, making it the first major final between teenagers since the 1999 US Open when Serena Williams defeated Martina Hingis.

Both players have had stunning US Open runs that have already made history.

Raducanu, ranked 150th in the world, had to go through qualifying to get into the US Open main draw. She was the first qualifier to reach the US Open semifinals in the Open Era and it's only her second appearance in a major. She has yet to drop a set in the tournament, including in the three rounds of qualifying.

On Saturday, she'll be playing for not only her first major title, but her first title of any kind on the WTA Tour.

